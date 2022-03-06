Local teens recognized for ‘Imagining Wyoming’s Future’
A pair of Albany County high school students have been recognized among 10 Wyoming writers who have articulated a vision for the state’s future.
The University of Wyoming has announced the winners its writing and multimedia narrative contest titled “Imagining Wyoming’s Future: A Youth Vision for 2030.”
Rachel Stephens of Laramie and Naomi Moore of Rick River, both 16, were named honorable mentions in the contest.
They and about 50 other entrants used their submissions to describe what their ideal future would look like. Entries included details like what they imagine for jobs and recreation opportunities, how landscapes and communities might function and the condition of the environment.
Winning entries, which include works of nonfiction, fiction and poetry, can be viewed online at wyoming2030.org/youth-voice.
Grant will help Ark continue breast cancer services for women
Ark Regional Services in Laramie has been selected as a recipient of a 2022 Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative grant to provide services for women supported by the organization in the community.
The grant will help allow Ark to provide a safe space for women to get regular checkups and receive breast health information, said Colby Chisholm, development manager for the agency. Ark has been providing education and early detection screenings for women with intellectual disabilities since 2004.
Wyoming ranks among the worst states in the nation for early breast cancer screenings, according to an Ark press release announcing the grant. Also, every day a Wyoming resident is diagnosed with breast cancer.
For more information about the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative, visit wyomingbreastcancer.org or like WBCI on social media.
Posterize your water priorities
Albany County Clean Water Advocates is sponsoring a poster design contest to reflect this year’s World Water Day theme of “Making the Invisible Visible.”
Anyone wanting to design a poster should submit an 18-inch by 24-inch poster in any media through March 15 at NU2U consignment shop in Laramie, 320 S. 5th St. Digital images of posters can be emailed to albanyctyclanwateradvocates@gmail.com.
Entries must include the words “World Water Day,” “3/22/2022” and show one or more of the following:
- Why groundwater is the most important resource on the planet.
- What is groundwater?
- What an aquifer is and how it works.
- What a spring is and how it works.
Prizes will be awarded with $100 going to first place, and winning posters will be displayed in the Albany County Courthouse.
It’s not too early to plan for some spring cleaning
Although there’s plenty of snow on the ground now, it won’t be long before spring arrives, and the city of Laramie is already planning its Community Clean-Up Days.
This year the effort will be spread across 15 days from May 1-15.
Anyone interested in helping clean up winter windblown trash around the community can all 307-721-5285 to coordinate a location, date and time.
People can choose from one of the major areas the city has prioritized or select another area of interest. Trash bags will be provided by the city and picked up when you’re finished.
Priority areas are:
- Interstate 80 Exit 310 (Curtis Street)
- Curtis Street from the west side of the bridge and west of 3rd Street to Exit 310
- McCue Street from Curtis to Lyon streets
- I-80 Exit 311 (Snowy Range Road)
- I-80 Exit 313 (3rd Street)
- Grand Avenue from Sherman Hill Road to Wister Drive
- Spring Creek