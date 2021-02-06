Some local early childhood education providers are worried that proposed legislation would make it too easy to limit state contracts with nonprofits in the state, although officials say that is not the intention of House Bill 63, the “Early childhood education” bill.
The bill, which was introduced in the state house and referred to the Joint Education Committee on Feb. 1, would realign early childhood education programs under the Department of Education and the Department of Family Services.
“This legislation is focused on a state-level governance restructure to align early childhood oversight and fiscal efficiencies. This move does not impact the service structure at the local level,” Lachelle Brant, senior policy advisor for the Office of Governor Mark Gordon said. “It simply moves programs and state-level staffing from one agency to another.”
According to a 2018 Bi-partisan Policy Center analysis, Wyoming ranked 49th out of 50 states for integration of early childhood education programs. Early childhood education services for children aged birth through five are currently overseen by four state agencies: the WDE, DFS, the Wyoming Department of Health and the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. If approved, early childhood education programs transferred to the Department of Education would include services for children with developmental disabilities, which are currently administered by the Department of Health under Part C programming. In Carbon County, Project Reach in Rawlins and ExCEL Preschool in Saratoga are divisions of Developmental Preschool and Day Care Center, a private, non-profit organization, which provides child care, special education and related services to young children and their families.
Jamie Stine, Carbon and Albany counties’ Developmental Preschool and Daycare executive director, said she has been involved with the effort to streamline services since the beginning. She “agrees 100% with the basis of what the bill is trying to accomplish.” However, she is concerned the legislation would give one person power to close businesses and grow government, and could result in the decrease in quality of service to birth to five by losing highly specialized early childhood staff.
“To establish an early childhood governance system that we don’t already have in our state — that is something that we don’t currently have,” Stine said. “However, the concerns that we have are a couple lines in the legislation that would give the state superintendent the authority to essentially pull our contracts, and close 46 privately operating facilities around the state.”
Brant said that the Governor’s Office recognizes that there are fears at the local level, and intentionally inserted language into the legislation to ensure that during the transitional period, local stakeholder engagement will be required if there are to be any contract changes.
“Child Development Centers have had an integral part in the early childhood system in our state for years, which is widely recognized,” she said. “It is imperative that early childhood transitions are well facilitated for families, which will be a benefit of CDCs being more aligned with local school districts through Department of Education oversight.”
From the federal perspective, the WDE is the agency currently responsible for Wyoming’s compliance with the Individual with Disabilities Education Act federal mandates, according to Brant.
“This move eliminates the extra layer of government that our current structure creates. The goal of this legislation is to streamline efforts for children and families to receive the best services that Wyoming has to offer,” she said.
There is nothing in the new legislation, Stine said, that would require stakeholder input moving forward, although if certain paragraphs in the proposed legislation could be deleted, that would go a long way in reassuring local providers.
“When it comes to trying to request amendments, that is a very difficult task,” Stine said. “Current legislation states that the Department of Health will contract with the regional development preschool system that has been established in the state to provide these services, and this legislation actually removed that. It goes even further by saying that the superintendent shall contract with the community boards, public agencies and private agencies to purchase those services funded by the legislature.
“If they so choose to not contract with the nonprofit services that have been providing services in our state for over 50 years, our nonprofit organizations and those 46 centers will be closed,” Stine said.
Without enough funding to run Excel Preschool in Saratoga, Stine said, that would leave only a Head Start program to serve the entire community, or would force the local school district to cover the gap in services.
“Their staff are experienced in working with K-12, but our staff is experienced in working with early childhood, and those are two different areas,” Stine said. “If you ask me if this is what is best with our state, I will say no. Our state is different than every other state that is out there, but that is a good thing in this particular scenario. The way our system was set up over 50 years ago allowed us to focus and really utilize staff who are highly qualified, highly knowledgeable and highly skilled in working with kids birth to five.”
Another positive, she said, is that staff at regional early childhood education centers are often community members who live close to the people they serve.
“The staff are right there with our families. They know our families. Especially in our small communities like Saratoga, Rawlins, Baggs, they are neighbors and friends,” Stine said.