GREEN RIVER — Leaders from around the state were voted on by their peers to determine the Coaches of the Year from the 2020 fall season. Top coaches on the list from Sweetwater County included Farson-Eden’s Marvin Applequist for leading the state championship six-man football team and Green River’s Colleen Seiloff for leading the Wolves to the top spot in state swimming and diving.
Football
1A six-man: Marvin Applequist, Farson-Eden
1A 11-man: Mark Bullington, Southeast
2A: Dale Anderson, Lyman
3A: Matt McFadden, Cody
4A: Chad Goff, Cheyenne East
Football assistant
Lance Hofland, Upton/Sundance
Jim Talich, Cody
Boys cross-country
2A: Tim Maze, Tongue River
3A: Kevin Green, Lander
4A: Jeff Brazil, Jackson
Boys golf
2A: Brandon Deromedi, Thermopolis
3A: Ben Hoffman, Worland
4A: Kaelee Saner, Sheridan
Boys tennis
Buddy Johnson, Kelly Walsh
Volleyball
1A: Bill Thompson, Cokeville
2A: Chelsey Blasczyk, Sundance
3A: Diana Tims, Mountain View
4A: Jill Stucky, Laramie
Volleyball assistant
Kim Niemann, Cody
Girls cross-country
2A: Tim Maze, Tongue River
3A: Maggie Kirkham, Cody
4A: Jeff Brazil, Jackson
Girls golf
2A: Lisa Dutton, Sundance
3A: Craig Lundberg, Lovell
4A: Kameron Hunter, Thunder Basin
Girls tennis
Karen Clark, Cheyenne Central
Girls swimming and diving
3A: Colleen Seiloff, Green River
4A: Tom Hundson, Laramie
Fall junior high or middle school
Tim Albin, Wright
Nicole Williams, Glenrock