NASCAR Atlanta Auto Racing

Joey Logano stands on his car after winning the NASCAR Cup Series auto race at Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Hampton, Ga.

 Associated Press

HAMPTON, Ga. — As the reigning NASCAR champion, Joey Logano had no reason to panic when Team Penske had a slower than expected start to the new season.

He was second in the season-opening Daytona 500 but hardly the dominant driver he was at the end of last season, when Logano won his second Cup title. Even worse, Ford was shut out of the first four races of the season, which were won by Chevrolet drivers.

