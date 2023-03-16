CORRECTION B10 Penn St Purdue Basketball

CBS announcer Jim Nantz begins the broadcast of an NCAA college basketball championship game between Penn State and Purdue at the Big Ten men's tournament Sunday, March 12, 2023, in Chicago.

 Associated Press

Jim Nantz has seen his share of magical moments and sendoffs during a career that has spanned nearly 40 years. He could get one of his own as he prepares to call his final NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.

Not only is the Final Four in Nantz’s adopted hometown of Houston, but with the University of Houston as one of the top seeds, Nantz could get to call his alma mater playing for a national title.

