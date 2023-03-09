LAS VEGAS — There was probably a collective sigh of relief when the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s season ended this week.

The Cowboys endured one of the most adversity-riddled seasons of any college basketball team in the country, a campaign that revolved around injuries, illnesses and three midseason departures from a trio of California transfers. UW’s bad luck extended off the court, as well, with one example being the team’s eight-hour delay driving back from the Air Force Academy after its bus slid into a ditch.

