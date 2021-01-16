The Rawlins High School wrestling team was back in action in Lyman on Friday. Following a couple weeks off due to winter break, the team had a strong showing against Lyman, Mountain View and Pinedale. A handful of Outlaws wrestlers went undefeated on the day and Outlaws freshman Sage Lonn notched a ranked win.
The first dual match up of the day was against the host team, the Lyman Eagles. Rawlins toppled their opponent 42-24. The most notable individual match was Outlaws 106 pounder Sage Lonn who faced Lyman’s Kazzen Siler. Lonn, a freshman, is currently ranked #2 in the state and Siler #3 at 106 pounds. Lonn picked up the first points of the match with a take down and two sets nearfall points in the first period. He ended the first period up 8-0.
Lonn tacked on two more nearfall points at the start of the second period to go up 10-0. Siler managed to get a reversal and proved to be savvy on top, turning Lonn twice in nearfall criteria, once for two points and again for three. The second period ended with Lonn still ahead, now 10-7.
Siler liked his chances on top and chose that position to start the third period. Lonn was able to pick up a reversal, though, and extend his lead to 12-7. With just over a minute left in the match, Lonn put Siler on his back and pinned him, securing the win and adding six points to the Outlaws team score. Lonn’s win against the Eagle was his first at the 106 pound weight class against a ranked opponent.
For Lonn, it hasn’t been easy to get down to weight. Prior to the break, he had wrestled 113 for the Outlaws as he worked his weight down. The match against Lyman was the first time he made weight at 106, which will be his weight class for the rest of the season. Despite a tough weight cut that included about three hours of hard cardio before weigh-ins, Lonn looked bigger and stronger than his opponent that day. Head coach Nate Lee is excited to see Lonn at 106 and has been proud of how the freshman has managed his weight cut.
“It’s always challenging for kids to manage their weight over the holidays. We’re not practicing as much and there are plenty of chances to gain weight. Sage came back from break a little heavy, but he did what it took to get down to weight and he never complained. It really shows his commitment to his team and to the sport and a real commitment to excellence.”
Lonn’s pin fall against Lyman was one of three the Outlaws were able to rack up in the dual. Junior Blayne Coleman pinned Lyman’s Nick Cook in 54 seconds at 120 pounds. Outlaws 220 pounder, Junior Garret Parker pinned Tyler Covolo at 5:22 in the match. Freshman Ezra Archuleta beat Paxton Garner 3-1 at 132 and Josh Smith bested Morgan Hatch 4-2 at 152.
Following the matches against Lyman, Rawlins faced Mountain View High School. The Buffaloes’ smallest wrestler was 126 lbs, so the first three weight classes the Outlaws won by forfeit.
Sophomore Erick Duran got the momentum rolling for the Outlaws with a second period pin over his opponent at 126. Archuleta followed that up with a 7-2 decision at 132. Smith and Parker also picked up pin falls in their bouts. The Outlaws secured a commanding win over the Buffaloes, 51-30.
The final matchup of the day for the Outlaws was against the #5 ranked Pinedale Wranglers. Coleman, Parker, sophomore Zachary Covolo (113), Smith and freshman Chase Woodard (HWT) all got their hands raised for the Outlaws, but it wasn’t quite enough to edge the Wranglers. The team came up just short, 33-35. Overall, Lee was happy to win against a couple 3A opponents but admitted was a bit frustrated to lose to Pinedale. The Outlaws had a few holes in their lineup, with wrestlers out due to sickness and injury. That said, there’s still plenty Lee wants to work on when his team is back in the practice room.
“We need to work on takedowns and riding positions. We take our opponents down, but we need to be putting together more takedowns in our matches and we need to work on a lot of mat wrestling,” Lee said. “We’re going to cover situational wrestling so our guys know what to do in more positions. Overall I was happy with how we wrestled, but our boys need to be able to execute under high pressure situations and when they’re tired.”
Lonn, Covolo, Coleman, Smith and Parker all finished the day a perfect 3-0.
The Outlaws will hit the mat again in Green River at the Thoman Soda Ash tournament on Saturday, Dec. 16th.