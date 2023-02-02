In the early morning hours of Thursday, Feb. 2, the most well-known groundhog in the country, Punxsutawney Phil, made his yearly appearance and spotted his shadow.
The famous groundhog seeing his shadow means that we are in for another six weeks of winter.
Yikes.
Had the furry creature not seen his shadow, according to folklore, we would be expecting an early arrival of spring.
Now, you may not put much stock into this weather-predicting rodent. I, for one, hope Phil has gotten this year’s prediction wrong.
This winter has seemed to drag on and on, with no end in sight. Although, I may just be a bit of a wimp when it comes to handling these frosty temperatures.
This is my second winter spent in Wyoming and it has been nothing short of relentless. It feels like every day there is snow on the ground and the temperature never reaches above 30 degrees.
With road closures nearly every week and snow in the forecast regularly, I wouldn’t mind seeing some 50-degree weather in the forecast in the near future.
Now, I also realize that I should just expect to have to deal with the miserably cold weather and the icy precipitation. As a native southerner, I did expect to have to acclimate to the Wyoming winter weather.
However, I don’t think anything actually prepares you for it until you’re living in it.
I still think that all of the snow is pretty darn beautiful and I enjoy not sweating to death from humidity. However, the newness of the wintry weather has definitely worn off.
When I first moved to Wyoming, I would be ecstatic seeing snow in the forecast or waking up to see that it had blanketed Southwest Wyoming overnight.
However, I don’t always get that warm, fuzzy feeling when I see that it has snowed. Instead, I find myself crossing my fingers that it either melts or blows away quickly.
I still enjoy, at times, the Wyoming winters. But this year, I sure hope that Phil was wrong.