Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Michael Lorenzen celebrates after pitching a no-hitter against the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Philadelphia.

 Associated Press

PHILADELPHIA — Michael Lorenzen walked to the mound to start the ninth inning — of just his second start with the Phillies, his first in Philadelphia — engrossed in the passion of fans roaring for him to complete a no-hitter, and considered the scene the coolest moment of his baseball career.

"Just walking out of the dugout, hearing the fans go wild, it gave me the chills," Lorenzen said. "It gave that boost of energy that I needed, for sure."

