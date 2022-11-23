WCup Argentina Saudi Arabia Soccer

Argentina’s Lionel Messi stands on the pitch disappointed during the World Cup group C soccer match between Argentina and Saudi Arabia at the Lusail Stadium Tuesday, Nov. 22, 2022, in Lusail, Qatar.

 Natacha Pisarenko/AP

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — The staggering loss for Lionel Messi and Argentina against Saudi Arabia at the World Cup is right up there with the biggest upsets in tournament history.

Messi, who had given Argentina the lead before the Saudis came back to win 2-1, is playing at what likely is his last World Cup and chasing the one major title that’s eluded him.


