Louisville Sanctions Basketball

In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Louisville head coach Rick Pitino answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference men's media day in Charlotte, N.C. 

 Bob Leverone/AP file

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — After five agonizing years, Louisville finally gets to look forward.

An independent panel placed the Cardinals' basketball program on two years of probation and fined it $5,000, but spared the school major penalties from NCAA allegations leveled in the aftermath of a federal investigation into corruption in college basketball.


