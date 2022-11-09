CHEYENNE — Big Horn and Lovell will close the football season the way they started it – by playing each other.
This time, though, the stakes are considerably higher, as the Class 2A state championship will be decided starting at noon Friday at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie.
Lovell (10-0) edged Big Horn (9-1) in that Sept. 2 meeting in Big Horn, 14-7. The Bulldogs look every bit as stingy and sound defensively as they did back then, Big Horn coach Kirk McLaughlin said.
“They have the same kids doing the game good things,” he said. “It’s a disciplined, physical defense and an offense that can run the ball well, but also threaten you deep.”
Lovell’s defense has an argument for being 2A’s best. It is allowing just 8.7 points and 173.8 yards per game, which are No. 1 and 3 in the state, respectively. The Bulldogs are No. 2 in 2A in passing defense (51.5 yards per game).
They are no slouches on offense, either. Their 330.8 yards per game is second in 2A behind Big Horn’s 330.9. Their 35.7 points per game also heads the classification, just ahead of Big Horn (35.1 ppg).
“We have a lot of guys who came back from last year with a lot of experience, so they really understand our system,” Lovell coach Nick Crosby said. “When they get their keys, they communicate really well. We rarely get out of position and make teams earn the yards they get.
“You look at our defensive points averages, and there’s not one person who is above and beyond everyone else. It’s just a real collaborative effort of 11 guys playing hard, sound football together.”
Lovell was the state runner-up last fall, losing the title tilt to Lyman 8-6. The Bulldogs were putting a scoring drive together late in the game, but an interception allowed Lyman to run out the clock and repeat as state champs.
That bitter defeat has been a motivating factor for Lovell.
“We had 8-6 plastered all over our weight room this summer,” Crosby said. “The kids really responded well after losing that game. They were motivated. Kids need to put in the work and execute, and then you need the ball to bounce your way sometimes and avoid significant injury.
“Everybody has done their part, and we’ve been able to stay healthy. We’re excited to put ourselves in position to play for a state championship. We’re hoping things bounce our way this year.”
Big Horn was 3-6 last season, losing to Lyman in the opening round of the playoffs. The Rams returned several key contributors from that squad, but none may be bigger than quarterback Cooper Garber.
The 6-foot-3, 200-pound senior leads 2A in all-purpose offense at 263.8 yards per game. Garber is Big Horn’s leading rusher with 757 yards and 10 touchdowns on the ground. He has over 500 yards more than the Rams’ second-leading rusher. He also has passed for 1,848 yards and 20 scores.
“He’s been our guy for the last couple of years, and he’s a hardworking kid you can count on to do the right thing,” McLaughlin said. “He’s big, with enough speed that he can move down the field quickly and be hard to bring down. He’s got a good arm, has guys around him blocking well and other guys being big enough threats catching the ball that team’s can’t just focus on him.”
The Rams have won their two playoffs games by nine combined points. They opened the bracket by beating Mountain View 28-6 before topping Lyman 7-0 in the semis. McLaughlin likes that his team has been tested during the postseason.
“We’re going to face a (Lovell) defense that’s really hard to score on,” he said. “We’ve got to do our best to move the ball down the field and take advantage of anything they give us. We can’t give them gifts by not taking care of the ball.
“We left some things out on the field we could have taken advantage of last week. We can’t do that if we want to win (Friday).”