APTOPIX CWS Finals Baseball

LSU celebrates after beating Florida in Game 3 of the NCAA College World Series on Monday, June 26, 2023, in Omaha, Neb.

 Associated Press

OMAHA, Neb. — LSU went from its low point of the season to the ultimate high in a span of 24 hours.

A day after it gave up the most runs ever in a College World Series game, LSU cranked up its offense and won its first national title since 2009 with an 18-4 victory over Florida on Monday night in the third and deciding game of the finals.

