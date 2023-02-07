Lottery Jackpot

In this Nov. 7, 2022, file photo, a display panel advertises tickets for a Powerball drawing at a convenience store in Renfrew, Pa. 

 Associated Press/File

AUBURN, Wash. — A single winning ticket for a $754.6 million Powerball jackpot was sold at a department store in a Seattle suburb, Washington state lottery officials said Tuesday.

The winning numbers drawn Monday night were 5, 11, 22, 23, 69 and the Powerball 7.

comments powered by Disqus