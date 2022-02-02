...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM MST
THURSDAY...
...WINTER STORM WARNING IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...Light snow has come to an end across the warned area and
the Winter Storm Warning will be allowed to expire early. For
the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind
chills of 25 to 30 below zero with isolated wind chills of 30 to
35 below zero possible.
* WHERE...South Laramie Range and Laramie Range Foothills.
* WHEN...Until 8 AM MST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause
frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 15 minutes.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.
Lummis, Kelly introduce bipartisan commercial driver’s license reforms
WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Sens. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., and Mark Kelly, D-Ariz., have introduced a bill designed to help address supply chain shortages and increase the number of truck drivers transporting goods in the U.S.
Their bill, the Licensing Individual Commercial Exam-takers Now Safely and Efficiently (LICENSE) Act, would streamline burdensome licensing regulations by making permanent several waivers that the Federal Motor Carrier Safety Administration implemented in response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic last November.
The bill would allow state and third-party examiners previously authorized to administer the commercial driver’s license skills test to also administer the CDL knowledge test without having to complete the training course. This will help get additional drivers on the road faster without compromising safety, according to a release from Lummis's office.
It would also allow licensed drivers who are accompanying commercial learner’s permit holders to move from the front seat of a truck cab to its sleeper berth. In many cases, CLP holders have already passed their road tests and are simply waiting to receive the physical copy of their commercial driver’s license, and this change would recognize that.
Finally, the bill would allow states to administer driving skills tests to applicants from other states. This will streamline the credentialing process and allow future truckers to get tested where they live, rather than only where they received their training.
“One of the first steps toward fixing our current supply chain crises is to increase the number of truck drivers delivering goods to stores around the country,” Senator Lummis said. “As a rural state, Wyoming is particularly reliant on trucking, but streamlining commercial driver’s licensing and getting rid of overly burdensome regulations will benefit everyone, whether you live in Manhattan or Cheyenne.”
The bill is sponsored by Reps. Darin LaHood, R-Ill.; Troy Balderson, R-Ohio; Henry Cuellar, D-Texas; and Josh Harder, D-Calif., in the U.S. House of Representatives.