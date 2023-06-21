Hall Of Fame Hockey

Former New York Rangers goalie Henrik Lundqvist gloves the puck while playing against the Los Angeles Kings in the NHL Stanley Cup Finals on June 13, 2014,  in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Henrik Lundqvist had posters of Mike Vernon and Tom Barrasso on a wall in his bedroom when he was growing up in Sweden hoping to play in the NHL.

Decades later, they are going into the Hockey Hall of Fame together this November as part of a goaltender-heavy class of 2023.

