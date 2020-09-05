Name: Lynn Storey-Huylar
Residence: 7216 Heritage Drive, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Profession: Executive Director, Safe Harbor, a children's justice center
Education: Cheyenne East High Graduate
BSW Social Work University of Wyoming
Experience: I have served two terms on the LCSD #1 Board.
Laramie County Board Chair for two years.
Current Clerk-LCSD #1 Board of Trustee
Executive Director Safe Harbor, a children's justice center 20 years
Certified Child Forensic Interviewer
Governor Appointed-Children's Trust Fund Board
Chair-Children's Justice Act Task Force
Board Chair-Child Advocacy Centers of Wyoming
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Lynn-A-Storey-Huylar-LCSD-1-Board-Trustee-150092761800754/
What motivated you to run for this position?
Initially I ran on the belief that we as citizens, parents and adults have a responsibility to be part of solutions for our community. It isn't fair for me to complain if I am not willing to also be part of the solution. As I have grown with my service on the LCSD #1 Board, I now feel strongly that advocating for the children in the community is one of my highest priorities. No one child is more important than another. Laramie County is a very diverse community and we have to celebrate that diversity. Our schools are here to serve the educational needs of all the children. Keeping Laramie County's Children/Students at the forefront of everything I do or vote on keeps this district moving forward and providing the best education we can for our smallest citizens.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
We are under unprecedented times with COVID. This District is facing issues it has never seen before. Communication is at an all-time low. Parents and students are feeling frustrated with the lack of communication on key issues surrounding the opening of our schools. We need to fix that. We need to be more responsive and receptive to parents, staff, students and the community at large, encouraging an open dialog. We also need to be more transparent with our communication and let the public know what we are working on and how they can play a role in that. We have great organizations such as Parent Advisory and CTEA and we need to be including them more in our plans and discussions. Surveys to students, parents and teachers are helpful however, we need to hear what they are saying and really listen. Another priority for me is the upcoming budget. We have all watched as the State of Wyoming, the city and county and our local small business have taken a hard hit with budget cuts. Those are going to be coming to the District as well. We need strong leadership on this from Board members who will not only take the time to understand the needs of the district, but to listen to the community as well. Budget cuts are never easy. I will always error on the side of not cutting boots on the ground staff, Teachers or services that directly impact students. That means some Administrative expenses will need to be looked at and some my not be needed. Lastly, we need to advocate for more resources. With the announcement of the replacement of the Minuteman III and GBSD weapons systems and the new housing developments in construction and planed, we need resources to adequately support them. We will need schools for them to attend, teachers to teach and support staff to facilitate to job of educating our students. That means having hard conversations with our legislators and our community to solve this shortcoming. We have to get creative and maybe think outside the box.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
One of the biggest responsibilities of a school boards is to create a long-term vision, mapping a course that provides the necessary opportunities students need to reach their full potential. Currently, our district is in the process of developing the next 5-year strategic plan. My priority will be to advocate for a vision that focuses on students, empowers the staff, and directs leadership to carry out that vision. I strongly believe that we have tremendous teachers and staff working with our children. We must work on assessing the morale among all district employees, and work to see where we can make improvements throughout the district. Lastly, education takes place in our schools and the board's energies and priorities must focus on enhancing and enriching what goes on there.