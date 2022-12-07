Avalanche Flyers Hockey

Colorado Avalanche's Nathan MacKinnon skates up ice during an NHL game against the Philadelphia Flyers on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, in Philadelphia.

 Derik Hamilton/AP

DENVER (AP) — The injury-riddled Colorado Avalanche will be without leading scorer Nathan MacKinnon for about a month after he suffered an upper-body injury on Monday night in a loss to Philadelphia.

The team announced the news Tuesday night on social media.


