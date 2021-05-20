Madison School District #321 announced Tuesday that it has hired head coaches to lead both its boys and girls basketball programs.
Shane Humphreys will coach the boys team and Luke Sutton will coach the girls team.
Both coaches likely look familiar to those involved with the Bobcats’ basketball programs because they both helped coach Madison teams. Humphreys coached Madison’s JV team for the past four years and Sutton coached the eighth grade girls team last year.
Humphreys led Madison’s junior varsity team to a district title (the furthest a team can go in JV) and a 22-2 record last season.
Madison Athletic Director Shane Proctor said Humphreys came highly recommended from Travis Schwab, who recently stepped down as Madison’s head coach after leading the Bobcats to a third-place state finish last year. Schwab also recommended Humphreys apply for the job.
“He said 'I ought to apply for it and that he’d push for it,'” Humphreys said. “That’s when the wheels started turning and I talked with my wife and she supported me and I felt good about it.”
Humphreys feels like he owes Schwab a debt for teaching him.
“He’s been phenomenal and I’ve learned a ton from him over the past four years,” Humphreys said. “With (him at) the school district we’re all lucky to have him still around.”
Before coaching at Madison, Humphreys coached with his father, Gerald Humphreys, in the lead assistant position at Blackfoot for four years.
Shane Humphreys day job is a big one—he owns Rexburg College of Massage Therapy. He also has an eighth grader and third grader who will likely play boys basketball at Madison.
Proctor said Humphreys fire will help him to guide Madison’s players to reaching their ceiling.
“I’m honored and humbled to take over the program and be the leader of such a great program,” Humphreys said. “We have lots of work to do. Champions are made in the offseason so we have to get to work.”
Sutton also has a passion. He loves girls basketball. He has three daughters who are 11, 13 and 16 years old.
“I don’t have any boys so I’ve always just enjoyed watching and being a part of girls sports,” Sutton said. “And my youngest daughter just loves basketball. We’ve been doing that together for a number of years now. Coaching these girls has been the funnest thing I’ve ever done because they’re so coachable, they try so hard and they just want to get better at whatever they’re doing. It’s just been so rewarding. I just wanted to continue to be on that journey.”
Sutton graduated from Madison High School, went to BYU-Idaho and BYU. He then moved back to Rexburg after spending some time in Texas. He owns a company here called Centennial Wealth Management.
“He’s a Rexburg native who’s been here,” Proctor said. “He doesn’t teach but his passion for basketball and his positivity (are) exactly what we were looking for (in a coach).”
Proctor feels Sutton will recruit more girls to play basketball and lead them well when he does.
“I’m thrilled about the upcoming season,” Sutton said. “We have two stellar seniors and a bunch of upcoming juniors that I think will be really good. I think for the next few years we’re going to be in great shape.”
Proctor said he wishes he didn’t have to replace any of his coaches but that hiring these two looks like it will work well.
“It’s never great to have to replace your head coaches,” Proctor said. “I think it was good to do them at the same time, especially as late as we were in the season—summer camps start in a week and a half. Both of them being local helped out a lot because they know the kids, they know what the expectations are in the community.”
The two changes mark the second and third coaching changes for a school that otherwise hasn't seen many coaching changes over the last several years.
The head boys basketball coach position has had an especially low turnover rate as Humphreys' hire marks only the third hire in the last 33 years.