Preakness Horse Race

Preakness Stakes entrant Mage, the Kentucky Derby winner, works out ahead of the 148th running of the Preakness Stakes horse race at Pimlico Race Course on Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Baltimore. 

 Associated Press

BALTIMORE — Mage's path through Triple Crown season is not an easy one.

The Kentucky Derby winner opened as the favorite for this weekend's Preakness Stakes, but Mage will have to top a field that includes Bob Baffert-trained National Treasure and others to become the first horse to take the first two Triple Crown races since Justify in 2018.

