LPGA Tour Golf

Leona Maguire of Ireland watches her drive on the 16th tee during the final round of the Meijer LPGA Classic at Blythefield Country Club on Sunday, June 18, 2023, in Belmont, Mich.

 Associated Press

BELMONT, Mich. — Leona Maguire used a fabulous finish to avoid another near-miss at the Meijer LPGA Classic.

Maguire played her final six holes in 6 under and shot an 8-under 64 for a two-shot victory on Sunday, her second tour victory after two straight second-place finishes in the Michigan event.

