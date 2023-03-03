Avalanche Makar Hockey

Colorado Avalanche defenseman Cale Makar is skates during an NHL game against the Anaheim Ducks on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, in Denver. 

 Associated Press

DENVER — Defenseman Cale Makar has been cleared to return to the Colorado Avalanche lineup after two different hits over an 11-day span landed him both times in the league's concussion protocol.

"Ready to go," Makar told reporters about his plans to play Saturday in Dallas.

