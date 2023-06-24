LARAMIE — Less than 24 hours after going undrafted, former University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado is getting his shot to crack an NBA roster.

The former Cowboys standout signed onto the Oklahoma City Thunder's NBA Summer League roster Friday, according to DraftExpress.com. Maldonado is UW's all-time assist leader and was a four-time All-MW selection during his six-year career at UW.  

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

