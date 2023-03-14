Cowboys-Maldonado-MW-New Mexico

University of Wyoming guard Hunter Maldonado, right, pushes past New Mexico guard Donovan Dent during the Cowboys’ 87-76 loss at the Mountain West tournament on March 8, 2023, in the Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas.

 Serena Bettis/For WyoSports

With just over one minute left on the clock, Hunter Maldonado let all of his emotions out.

The reality that his six-year career at University of Wyoming was coming to an end washed over his face as he picked up his fifth personal foul against New Mexico in the first round of last week’s Mountain West tournament. Six years of loyalty and hard work came to a close, not from a final buzzer, but from a tacky foul call in the final minutes of the 87-76 loss in Las Vegas.

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus