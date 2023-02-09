The word loyalty came up multiple times during the University of Wyoming’s post-game news conference Wednesday night.
The Cowboys, who fell to 7-16 overall and 2-9 in the Mountain West with a 69-59 loss to UNLV at the Arena-Auditorium, have been tested time and time again this year. The latest episode of madness was three players leaving the program midway through this week.
USC transfers Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson, along with UCLA transfer Jake Kyman, all departed Laramie on Wednesday. Their absence left the Cowboys with just seven scholarship players and two walk-ons on the bench against the Rebels.
Despite the adversity, and another loss to keep UW in last place in the conference, the Cowboys played a solid, team-oriented game that resulted in plenty of emotions for players who have stuck with the program through thick and thin.
“We play for the name on the front and for the guy that’s next to us in the huddle and for this state,” Xavier DuSell said after Wednesday’s loss. “It’s a tight-knit circle, and we’re just playing for each other every night.”
The question of loyalty has came up a lot this week, with all three Southern California transfers leaving after just 23 games this season. Hunter Maldonado, who’s been the face of UW hoops for the past six years, had no hesitation when asked about his feelings toward third-year coach Jeff Linder.
“I love coach,” Maldonado said. “I’d die for him. I’d pick nobody else to be in my foxhole. He’s got my back, no matter what. One of the huge reasons I came back was because of his experience and his knowledge and what I can learn from him and what he produces.
“I have the upmost respect and love for coach Linder, and I know everybody in that locker room does, as well.”
Maldonado’s sixth season has been far from perfect, but he was rewarded for his efforts Wednesday night against the Rebels. The super-senior became just the fifth player in UW history to eclipse 2,000 career points, joining Fennis Dembo (2,311 points), Brandon Ewing (2,168), Justin James (2,061) and Flynn Robinson (2,049).
Asked what he wants to be remembered for most for his time with the Cowboys, Maldonado didn’t mince words. He wants to be remembered as someone who was loyal to UW and the state of Wyoming.
“I’ve been here for six years,” Maldonado said. “That’s something you don’t see very often in college basketball anymore. I was a Cowboy through and through.
“Just that hard work that I put into the game and the love I have for it, it’ll show both in the record books and for anyone that came to the game to see it. That’s what I want my legacy to be. Someone who was loyal and who stayed around.”
For Linder, having the opportunity to coach Maldonado has been something he hasn’t taken for granted. With this week’s departure of three scholarship players, Maldonado is a reminder of what loyalty can do for a program both on the floor and in the locker room.
“His legacy isn’t points, it’s not rebounds, and it’s not assists,” Linder said. “His legacy is the fact that he’s a guy that, when he had the option to do something else when I got the job amidst COVID, he could have went somewhere else. He could have went somewhere else after (averaging) 20 points last year. You don’t think he could have got an NIL deal somewhere?
“At the end of the day, he’s a loyal dude. He’s a guy that knows there is no skipping steps. His legacy is what he is. He stuck around for six years. Six years. Six years where four of those six years, a lot of stuff happened. ... I’m just thankful that I’ve had the opportunity to coach him.”
The Cowboys will be without Noah Reynolds and Graham Ike the remainder of the season. For Linder, the rest of the season is all about building the right culture within the locker room to stick together through adversity and to come out stronger on the other side.
“We all have choices,” Linder said. “Those guys have had choices. Graham Ike had a choice not to come back here this year. At the end of the day, those guys, they gave me everything they’ve got. I can live with that. That’s all I can ask. I can lose that way.”