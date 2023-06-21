wte-20230621-spts-MichaelMalone

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone shows off his necklace during his team’s victory parade at Civic Center Park on Thursday in Denver.

 The Denver Post

As the sweet taste of champagne drenched everybody and everything in the Nuggets locker room, Michael Malone hung up the telephone in his office after calling his 80-year-old mother, sipped on a beer and told a dirty little secret about coaching a championship team:

X’s and O’s are overrated.

