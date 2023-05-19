wte-20230519-spts-MichaelMalone

Denver Nuggets coach Michael Malone directs his team during the first half of a playoff game May 9 in Denver.

 Associated Press

The pickleball courts of downtown Minneapolis were bustling on April 22.

Having seized Game 3 over the Timberwolves the night before, the Nuggets had a comfortable 3-0 lead in their first-round playoff series. Tucked inside a Lifetime Fitness beneath the Target Center, there was an audible chatter coming from the far court. In fact, it was the only court of the three generating any noise whatsoever.

