Weather Alert

...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS RETURN WEDNESDAY... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM MDT WEDNESDAY FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW REALTIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 309, 310, AND 311... * AFFECTED AREA...FIRE WEATHER ZONES 301, 302, 303, 304, 306, 308, 309, 310 AND 311. * WIND...WEST TO SOUTHWEST 20-30 MPH WITH GUSTS UP TO 45 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10-15 PERCENT. * HAINES...4-5. * IMPACTS...ANY FIRES THAT DEVELOP WILL LIKELY SPREAD RAPIDLY. OUTDOOR BURNING IS NOT RECOMMENDED. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A RED FLAG WARNING MEANS THAT CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS ARE EITHER OCCURRING NOW....OR WILL SHORTLY. A COMBINATION OF STRONG WINDS...LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY...AND WARM TEMPERATURES CAN CONTRIBUTE TO EXTREME FIRE BEHAVIOR. &&