CHEYENNE – A 36-year-old man has been arrested in connection with an Aug. 23 fire at the Guest Ranch Motel in Cheyenne.
Cheyenne Police and Cheyenne Fire Rescue responded to the blaze at around 3:50 a.m. at the motel on West Linolnway. A joint investigation determined that Max Gallo, a transient, was under the influence of a controlled substance and caused a fire in his motel room, according to a police department news release.
Gallo was booked into the Laramie County Detention Center on the charges of third-degree arson, person under the influence of a controlled substance and false reporting of a crime.
The case remains under investigation by the Cheyenne Police Department.