MANCHESTER, England — Bernardo Silva scored twice as Manchester City advanced to the Champions League final with a 4-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.

City will play Inter Milan in Istanbul on June 10 when Pep Guardiola will get the chance to win European soccer's elite competition for the third time as a coach.

