CASPER — A Casper man is accused of having dozens of video files of child pornography, which included the torture of those as young as babies in diapers, on his cell phone, an affidavit in the case states.

Eric Evans, 27, was arrested Aug. 5 for felony drug possession during a traffic stop, the affidavit states. But when officers obtained a search warrant for Evans’ cell phone, they found something beyond drug-related evidence.

