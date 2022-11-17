NEW YORK (AP) — Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred confirmed Thursday that Major League Baseball is looking into potentially improper communication between the New York Mets and Yankees regarding star free agent Aaron Judge and said he is confident the inquiry will find no issues.

"I'm absolutely confident that the clubs behaved in a way that was consistent with the agreement," Manfred said Thursday, referring to the league's collective bargaining agreement.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus