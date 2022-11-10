Bills Jets Football

New York Jets linebacker Quincy Williams celebrates after an NFL game against the Buffalo Bills on Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in East Rutherford, N.J.

 John Minchillo/AP

The New York Jets, New York Giants and Miami Dolphins could end long playoff droughts while the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and reigning MVP Aaron Rodgers' Green Bay Packers are well below .500

These aren't the NFL standings anyone envisioned before the season.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus