Thursday, March 24:

Actor’s Mission presents “A Reason”, Broadway Theater, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. Complimentary meal served at 6 p.m.

Friday, March 25:

Sweetwater County Concert Association presents Chipper Lowell, Broadway Theater, 7:30 p.m.

EIO Band LIVE, Square State Brewing, 422 South Main, Rock Springs, 6 p.m.

Saturday, March 26

Artist and Makers Market, Bunning Hall, Rock Springs, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Spring Vendor & Craft Fair, Green River Bible Baptist Church, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Iron Fly with Seedskadee Trout Limited, Square State Brewing, 5 p.m.

Actor’s Mission presents “A Reason”, Broadway Theater, Rock Springs, 7 p.m. Complimentary meal served at 6 p.m.

Wyoming Veterans “Welcome Home Day,” American Legion Tom Whitmore Post 28, Green River, 8:30 a.m.

Sunday, March 27:

Ryan Stevenson LIVE, Broadway Theater, 7 p.m.

Wednesday, March 30:

Karaoke, Johnny Mac’s Good Times Tavern, 2012 Dewar Drive, Rock Springs, 7 p.m.

