Name: Marcie Kindred
Party Affiliation: Democrat
Residence: Cheyenne
Profession: Real Estate Agent
Education: Associate of Science, Laramie County Community College
Experience: No previous political experience.
Website: https://www.kindredforwyoming.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/kindredforwyoming
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MarcieKindred
What motivated you to run for this position?
I’m running to represent House District 8 for the kids. For my four boys and all of our children. I’m running for Wyoming’s future. This moment demands new, innovative ideas and active, bold leadership. We need leaders who listen and respond. We cannot continue to offer the same tired solutions that fail to address underlying issues. I have faced seemingly impossible budgets before, but I found a way to make the dollars stretch enough to feed my family and attain higher education so that temporary hardship did not become permanent hardship. I will use my experience to advocate for the needs of Wyoming's hardworking families. I will fight to make our collective voices heard in the legislature.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
1. Budget cuts. Wyoming is bound by its Constitution to produce a balanced budget every year. Due to our past failures to address our mineral dependence and the exhausting boom and bust cycle that accompanies it, we are once again facing service reductions and job cuts that will hit hard in HD 8 and across Wyoming. To address this problem we must be strategic, limiting the impact to essential services such as education, health care, infrastructure, and safety.
2. Revenue. Our budget shortfalls will not be fixed by cuts alone. “Economic diversification” has been the buzzword in Wyoming since the early 80’s, but little has been done to actually address this issue. We’ve all enjoyed the prosperity provided to our state by the mineral industry, and mineral revenues will be part of our economy for many years to come. However, the time has long passed for us to transition away from our resource dependence. We must take swift, meaningful action to bring in new streams of revenue. It’s time to update our antiquated tax system to one that is balanced and equitable. Our current form of taxation favors tax cuts for large extraction companies and puts an undue burden on hard-working Wyomingites. We need a commonsense tax structure that enables Wyoming to pay its own bills.
3. Healthcare. We must realize the promise of affordable quality health care for all of Wyoming. The Affordable Care Act was passed in 2010, and every year since, the legislature has relied on the same refrain that “the Federal Government might stop paying” to deny our citizens the much-needed benefits of Medicaid expansion. It’s been ten years, and the program is still there waiting for Wyoming to join. In the midst of a pandemic, concerns for the health of our citizens weigh heavily on all of our minds. With more of our neighbors facing unemployment and economic uncertainty, now is the time to step up and take care of Wyoming's greatest asset, our people.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
The differences between myself and my opponent are less about legislation and more about leadership.
The role of a legislator is to be a leader for their constituents and their community. This means sharing information with the constituents of House District 8 about upcoming bills, issues, and other legislative concerns. It also means listening to my District and making sure that their voices are heard in our Capitol. I will achieve this by maintaining a presence through my website, interacting with constituents on social media, and attending events around the city. Maintaining open lines of communication with my constituents is one of my top priorities.
As your Representative, I will be a true community leader who is active, engaged, and invested in my community. I love the people of this wind-swept prairie and l look forward to serving, preserving, and improving our way of life for years to come.