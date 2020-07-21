Name: Marian Orr
Residence: 2908 Central Ave.
Profession: Mayor
Education: BA Communication, University of Wyoming
Experience: Over 20 years leading public and private governmental policy in Wyoming and the United States.
What motivated you to run for this position?
Five years ago I woke in the middle of a cold March night questioning life. My two children, young adults, had flown the nest. So what to do now? I was raised to leave my community better than I found it. During my first run for mayor, I wanted to make our great Cheyenne community better. Throughout my administration, we’ve made significant strides in Fighting the Blight with community partners to redevelop the Cole Shopping Center, Carey Building, Atlas Hotel, Bell Building, numerous abandoned homes. We Facebook and Zoom every public meeting. There’s free WiFi downtown. Our website is user friendly. I’ve led, along with my team, our community through these unsettling COVID-19 times. We’re not through it yet, and I believe my team - your team - is the best to see us through to the other side. Now is not the time to hire a new coach.
What do you consider to be the top three problems facing people running for this office, and how, specifically, would you solve them?
There aren’t problems ahead of us, there are challenges. And with challenge comes opportunity. Here are the 3 opportunities ahead of us:
Housing. For years we have had inadequate and affordable housing to meet the needs of our workforce; primarily the men and women that serve F.E. Warren AFB. With the new developments of Harmony Valley, Sweetgrass, and Whitney Ranch along with continued development of Saddle Ridge and others, our building community is stepping up and investing big time. City hall has worked hard to make these developments happen on time and on budget. It’s a big lift for all. It’s best for government to get out of the way of private development. We continue to work on streamlining the process and working toward on-line plan reviews. Time is money, and we understand that. Local
Economy: Cheyenne stands to gain exceptional growth in our local economy in the coming months and years due to businesses and individuals actively seeking to leave large populations and high taxes, especially due to COVID-19. That said, we must be cautious with growth, keeping in mind our water resources above all. I pride myself in being a voice representing our cities, towns, and counties before the state legislature advocating for local government funding. I believe we are all in this together, and Cheyenne can, and should, lead the way.
State Economy: In the coming months we’ll experience not a trickle-down, but a rushing dam breaking experience of cuts to state government that will result in a crushing job loss for state employees. Many, if not most, will be Cheyenne residents. My administration has been actively engaged from the get-go with the Department of Workforce Services. The position I created just over a year ago, a Chief Economic Development Officer, has done wonders to communicate with the Department of Workforce Services, fill vacant building spaces, work with the DDA and LEADS, and he stands at the ready to tell future businesses we have a solid workforce to get our people gainfully employed. If Cheyenne is strong, I believe Wyoming will be strong.
What three policy issues set you apart from your opponents?
Regarding policy issues, the power lies in the city council, not the mayor, to set policy. It is the duty of the mayor to carry out the policy and ordinances set forth by the legislative body (city council.)