The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 715 PM MDT.
* At 408 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.5 and 0.75 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.75 to 1.25
inches in 2 hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin
shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Cheyenne, Ranchettes, North Cheyenne, Frontier Park, Warren Af
Base, Warren AFB, South Greeley and Fox Farm-College.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 8 and 17.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 338 and 341...and
between mile markers 342 and 363...and
near mile marker 370.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.75-1.25 INCHES IN 2 HOURS
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 645 PM MDT.
* At 338 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1.25 inches of
rain have fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Federal, Whitaker, Crystal Lake Reservoir, Crystal Lake
Campground, Granite Springs Reservoir, Granite Springs Campground,
Ranchettes, North Crow Campground, Buford, Vedauwoo Campground,
Vedauwoo and The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 18 and 34...and
near mile marker 42.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 326 and 336.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
deaths occur in vehicles.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a
* Flash Flood Warning for...
Southeastern Albany County in southeastern Wyoming...
Northwestern Laramie County in southeastern Wyoming...
* Until 615 PM MDT.
* At 306 PM MDT, Doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing
heavy rain across the warned area. Between 0.75 and 1 inch of rain
has fallen. The expected rainfall rate is 0.5 to 1 inch in 2
hours. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.
HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms.
SOURCE...Radar.
IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban
areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as
other poor drainage and low-lying areas.
* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Laramie, Horse Creek, Iron Mountain, Yellow Pine Campground, Tie
City Campground, University Of Wyoming War Memorial Stadium and
The Buttes.
This includes the following highways...
Interstate 25 in Wyoming between mile markers 35 and 36...and
between mile markers 37 and 38...and
between mile markers 39 and 41.
Interstate 80 in Wyoming between mile markers 312 and 325.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.
Be aware of your surroundings and do not drive on flooded roads.
Flooding is occurring or is imminent. It is important to know where
you are relative to streams, rivers, or creeks which can become
killers in heavy rains. Campers and hikers should avoid streams or
creeks.
Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.
FLASH FLOOD...RADAR INDICATED;
EXPECTED RAINFALL RATE...0.5-1 INCH IN 2 HOURS
THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH
526 IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS
IN NEBRASKA THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN WESTERN NEBRASKA
KIMBALL
IN WYOMING THIS WATCH INCLUDES 1 COUNTY
IN SOUTHEAST WYOMING
LARAMIE
THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF CHEYENNE AND KIMBALL.
Mariners' Kelenic breaks foot kicking a water cooler
SEATTLE — Jarred Kelenic's emotional outburst after a tough at-bat resulted in a damaged water cooler, a broken bone in his left foot and had the Seattle Mariners young left fielder apologizing for his actions.
Kelenic was placed on the 10-day injured list on Thursday, a day after he kicked a water cooler following a ninth-inning strikeout in Seattle's loss to Minnesota.
Kelenic was apologetic fighting through tears for letting his emotions get out of hand and expressing his frustration.
"I made a mistake. I let the emotions get the best of me there. I just feel terrible, especially for the guys," Kelenic said. "I just let the emotions get the best of me and I just let them down and take full responsibility for it. It's on me. It just can't happen."
Seattle manager Scott Servais said Kelenic will be out for an extended period of time but did not estimate a timeframe. The team doesn't believe surgery will be needed.
"I think it's a learning lesson for him. For all players," Servais said. "Players get frustrated when they're not getting the results they're looking for. But you've got to be able to control your emotions and that's part of being a professional. Last night he let it get the best of him and it affects all of us."
Kelenic's injury occurred in the ninth inning of Seattle's 6-3 loss to Minnesota on Wednesday night. With two runners on in the ninth inning, Kelenic had a nine-pitch at-bat against closer Jhoan Duran that included fouling off several fastballs of 103 and 104 mph. Kelenic struck out on a breaking ball and expressed his frustration by kicking a cooler when he returned to the dugout.
Kelenic had X-rays that revealed the fracture. He was in a walking boot on Thursday and will be for some time.
"Came up last night with the game on the line, two guys on against arguably the best closer in baseball. I just put together a good at-bat, was just grinding, and unfortunately couldn't come through. And like I said, I made a mistake," Kelenic said.
Kelenic is in his third season with the Mariners and showed significant improvement at the plate, especially earlier in the season. He's hitting .252 with 11 homers and 45 RBIs in 90 games.
"He's had a nice season to this point. He's made a ton of adjustments on the field and you can see it. There's days when it looks great. There's other days it has been a struggle like all young players," Servais said. "But at the end of the day, when you react like that, and I think the thing that hits him as hard as anybody, it not just affects him, it affects the rest of us."
Seattle recalled outfielder Cade Marlowe from Triple-A Tacoma and was in the lineup for Thursday's series finale against the Twins.