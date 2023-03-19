SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. — When German Marquez is on, there’s a swagger to his game. He glowers at hitters.

The right-hander can unleash a sizzling 97 mph fastball that sets hitters up for a knuckle curve that leaves them muttering as they trudge back to the dugout. Marquez practically smacks his lips waiting for his next victim.

