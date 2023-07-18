NASCAR New Hampshire Auto Racing

Martin Truex Jr. says his struggle with making big decisions is one reason why he hasn't decided if he will retire or return to NASCAR for a 2024 season. Truex knows he must make a decision soon so Joe Gibbs Racing can start plotting its plans for next season. Truex won Monday's NASCAR Cup race at New Hampshire. He has three wins this season, a lead in the points standings and a NASCAR championship push ahead. The JGR driver has publicly pondered retirement for a second straight season.

LOUDON, N.H. (AP) — With three wins, a lead in the points standings, and a NASCAR championship push ahead, the good times are rolling again for Martin Truex Jr.

