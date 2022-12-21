Suns Sale Basketball

In this Associated Press file photo, former Michigan State player Mat Ishbia laughs as he is introduced along with Michigan State's 2000 national championship NCAA college basketball team during halftime of the Michigan State-Florida game in East Lansing, Mich. 

 Al Goldis/AP

Mortgage executive Mat Ishbia has agreed in principle to buy a majority stake of the Phoenix Suns and Phoenix Mercury from the embattled owner Robert Sarver for $4 billion, the sides announced Tuesday.

The sale is expected to take several weeks to complete. Ishbia — who is chairman, president and chief executive of United Wholesale Mortgage, which bills itself as the nation's largest mortgage lender — will be subjected to a vetting process by the NBA, and once that is complete, the league's board of governors will have to approve the sale.

AP Sports Writer Stephen Whyno contributed to this report.

