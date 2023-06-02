Memorial Golf

Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Dublin, Ohio. 

 Associated Press

DUBLIN, Ohio — Hideki Matsuyama is starting to feel healthy, and being at the Memorial usually makes him happy. That much was evident Friday when the Japanese star rolled in a series of birdie putts for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead.

Matsuyama, whose first PGA Tour title came at Muirfield Village in 2014, made a 25-foot birdie on the par-5 seventh and a 30-footer on the par-3 eighth to take the lead in the morning, just as the wind was starting to blow.

 

