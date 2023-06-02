.Slow moving thunderstorms and training thunderstorms will create
the potential for flash flooding conditions across the forecast area
the next couple of days. Recent heavy rainfall has saturated some of
the soils across the region. Additional heavy rainfall is expected,
with the potential for 1-2 inches of rainfall daily for some areas.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH LATE SATURDAY NIGHT...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.
* WHERE...Portions of panhandle Nebraska and Wyoming, including the
following areas, in panhandle Nebraska, Banner County, Box Butte
County, Cheyenne County, Dawes County, Kimball County, Morrill
County, Northern Sioux County, Scotts Bluff County and Southern
Sioux County. In Wyoming, Central Carbon County, Central Laramie
County, Central Laramie Range and Southwest Platte County,
Converse County Lower Elevations, East Laramie County, East Platte
County, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, Goshen County, Laramie
Valley, Niobrara County, North Laramie Range, North Snowy Range
Foothills, Shirley Basin, Sierra Madre Range, Snowy Range, South
Laramie Range, South Laramie Range Foothills, Southwest Carbon
County and Upper North Platte River Basin.
* WHEN...Through late Saturday night.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rainfall from slow moving thunderstorms, and training
thunderstorms, will create the potential for localized flash
flooding across portions of southeast Wyoming and the
Nebraska Panhandle.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
Hideki Matsuyama, of Japan, walks out of a bunker on the 13th hole during the second round of the Memorial Golf Tournament on Friday, June 2, 2023, in Dublin, Ohio.
DUBLIN, Ohio — Hideki Matsuyama is starting to feel healthy, and being at the Memorial usually makes him happy. That much was evident Friday when the Japanese star rolled in a series of birdie putts for a 7-under 65 and a one-shot lead.
Matsuyama, whose first PGA Tour title came at Muirfield Village in 2014, made a 25-foot birdie on the par-5 seventh and a 30-footer on the par-3 eighth to take the lead in the morning, just as the wind was starting to blow.