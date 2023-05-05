Mets Harvey Baseball

New York Mets pitcher Matt Harvey throws during the first inning of Game 1 of the World Series against the Kansas City Royals, Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2015, in Kansas City, Mo.

 Associated Press

NEW YORK — Matt Harvey announced Friday he's retiring from baseball after a nine-year pitching career highlighted by his time as the Mets' "Dark Knight."

Harvey, whose star faded amid injuries and a late-career suspension for drug distribution, thanked fans for making "a dream come true" in his Instagram post announcing his retirement.

