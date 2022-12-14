APTOPIX WCup France Morocco Soccer

France players celebrate at the end of the World Cup semifinal soccer match against Morocco at the Al Bayt Stadium Wednesday, Dec. 14, 2022, in Al Khor, Qatar. France will play Argentina in Sunday's final. 

 Manu Fernandez/AP

AL KHOR, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé vs. Lionel Messi.

Soccer's latest superstar against perhaps the sport's greatest player in the World Cup final just about everyone was hoping for.


Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus