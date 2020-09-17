CHEYENNE – Cort McBride of Meriden and Bodie Herring of Veteran won team roping at the Sunday portion of the Wyoming High School Rodeo Association's stop in Riverton.
They caught their steer in 7.493 seconds. McBride, the header, and Herring, the heeler, are first in the WYHSRA's season standings after two rodeos.
Cheyenne's Cory James Bomhoff was second in tie-down roping Saturday, clocking in at 11.371 seconds. He also teamed with heeler Dayton Tillman of Wheatland to take seventh in team roping Saturday (13.868 seconds).
Royce Breeden of Carpenter took sixth in tie-down (14.977).
Cheyenne's Raegen DeLancey was fourth in breakaway roping Saturday (4.012), ninth in goat tying (9.147) and teams with Cheyenne's Connor Thomas to take eighth in team roping (14.288). On Sunday, DeLancey was fifth in goat tying (8.134) and sixth in team roping (15.56).
Cheyenne's Kaydence Bartlett placed sixth in breakaway Sunday, stopping the clock in 4.012 seconds.
The WYHSRA competes in Jackson this weekend.