Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER TO IMPACT THE REGION THROUGH FRIDAY... ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM MDT FRIDAY... * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 4 to 6 inches expected, with higher amounts possible in the northern Laramie Range. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph. * WHERE...Laramie Range and Adjacent Foothills including Esterbrook, Bordeaux, Federal and Horse Creek. Higher snow totals near 10 inches are possible over the northern Laramie Range. * WHEN...Until 6 PM MDT Friday. A short lull in snowfall is expected later this morning and afternoon, with snow developing again this evening and overnight. * IMPACTS...Hazardous travel conditions due to icy, snow covered roads and reduced visibilities in falling and blowing snow. The worst road impacts will occur at night and in the early morning hours. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&