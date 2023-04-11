Oilers Kings Hockey

Edmonton Oilers center Connor McDavid, left, falls as he tries to pass the puck while under pressure from Los Angeles Kings left wing Trevor Moore during an NHL game on April 4, 2023, in Los Angeles.

 Associated Press

Connor McDavid has put together the first 150-point season in the NHL since the mid-1990s, Erik Karlsson is the first defenseman to hit 100 points in more than 30 years and the Boston Bruins made history by setting the single-season wins record.

Put all that together, and who will win the league’s major awards this year seems pretty obvious.

