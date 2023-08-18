BMW Championship Golf

Rory McIlroy watches his tee shot on the second hole during the first round of the BMW Championship golf tournament on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, in Olympia Fields, Ill.

 Associated Press

OLYMPIA FIELDS, Ill. — Rory McIlroy didn't mind being in the rough at rain-soaked Olympia Fields, except for having trees and a bunker between him and the 17th green. And even that didn't matter Thursday in the BMW Championship.

McIlroy found the short grass only six times with 18 tee shots — three of them on par 3s — and no one would have guessed that looking at his card. He played bogey-free for a 5-under 65, giving him a share of the lead with British Open champion Brian Harman in the second FedEx Cup playoff event.

