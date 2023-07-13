Britain Golf Scottish Open

Northern Ireland's Rory McIlroy plays a shot on the 18th fairway on day one of the Genesis Scottish Open 2023 at The Renaissance Club on Thursday, July 13, 2023 in North Berwick, Scotland.

 Steve Welsh/PA via AP

GULLANE, Scotland — Rory McIlroy laughed off a Saudi-backed idea that he and Tiger Woods own LIV Golf teams, saying Thursday he would retire if playing for LIV was the only option.

The concept came from an April document titled, "The Best of Both Worlds," provided to Congress ahead of a Senate subcommittee hearing Tuesday on the PGA Tour's agreement to partner with the Public Investment Fund of Saudi Arabia.

