Starting running back Titus Swen was limited to just a few snaps during Saturday’s Brown and Gold game, but the University of Wyoming still showcased a bright future in the backfield as spring ball came to a close.
Redshirt freshmen D.Q. James and Joseph Braasch, playing for the Gold and Brown teams, respectively, each rushed for 80 yards on the day. Braasch appeared to have the highlight of the afternoon for the Cowboys’ running game midway through the fourth quarter, as he found a seam and took a hand-off 51 yards untouched for a go-ahead touchdown — his second of the day.
Sophomore Dawaiian McNeely, however, had other plans in mind.
Just 73 seconds later, McNeely — who finished with a game-high 96 yards on 13 carries — tip-toed the sideline on his way to a 64-yard score that proved to be the game-winner with 4 minutes, 39 seconds remaining. A block from junior tight end Jackson Marcotte on the edge helped spring McNeely free for the touchdown scamper, and after a pair of stops by both defenses, redshirt freshman cornerback Kolbey Taylor pulled down an interception in the final seconds to seal a 26-22 win for the Gold team.
“I knew it was going to happen when Jackson set that block,” McNeely said. “That was a good run, and a group (effort).”
In total, UW’s tailbacks compiled 309 yards from scrimmage, while averaging 6.9 yards per carry.
“I would say the explosive plays,” Cowboys coach Craig Bohl said when asked what impressed him most about the running game. “Then the other thing was their blitz pickup. I didn’t see a lot of busts with the backs. I was pleased with that, because beyond running the football, you have to be a pretty complete player. I also thought when the ball was thrown in a catchable radius, they did a good job with that.”
Added Braasch: “It was good to just be out there and get a feel for the ball, and it’s definitely good to get a little steam rolling behind you. As a position group, it just feels good to get a little bit of momentum going into fall camp. I feel like today was a step forward.”
While the Brown team came up short on the scoreboard, the defensive line was a source of optimism.
Jordan Bertagnole had four tackles, including three solo stops and two for a loss, as well as a pass breakup. Oluwaseyi Omotosho also had three solo tackles, while Cole Godbout finshed with two. DeVonne Harris recorded two tackles with one for a loss, and recovered a fumble that set up the Brown team’s first touchdown of the day.
“We definitely had a lot of young guys step up to the plate with our defensive group, but more specifically our defensive line group,” Bertagnole said. “At defensive end, we lost Garrett (Crall), (Solomon Byrd) and (Victor Jones), so (I’ve been) watching them step up and play as one group, rather than playing for ourselves. When we do that, someone is taking up two (blockers) every time somebody gets through ... That’s where we really stepped up, playing as a unit on that defensive front.”
Added Marcotte: “I hate having to go down and get in the mix with them. We have some great guys with experience and some younger guys, and that’s a dangerous thing to have to play against.”
Tight ends get involved
UW’s coaches have spoken throughout the spring about getting the tight ends more involved in the offense, something that was on display Saturday.
Tight ends accounted for five of the Brown team’s nine receptions, receiving 13 of 24 targets. Marcotte had the only reception among the Gold squad’s tight ends, but he made the most of it.
Junior cornerback Jakorey Hawkins nearly came up with an interception on a deep pass attempt down the middle of the field in the second quarter, but he was only able to tip it. Marcotte capitalized, snagging the ball out of the air and breaking away for a 67-yard touchdown reception.
“It’s just about developing as a group,” Marcotte said. “We have a lot of experienced guys that understand the offense. When that happens, we’re able to put more on the tight ends. That opens up a lot in the passing playbook. Not that we haven’t been an option in the past, but there’s just more of an emphasis.
“When you understand coverages more, and why you’re running this route, that means you’re going to get more open. We take a big pride in our meeting room, learning the game and how to play it, and that’s really opened stuff up for us.”
Ball Hawk in the secondary
While Hawkins missed out on an interception during the pass to Marcotte, as well as another on a fade pass in the end zone, the Ole Miss transfer showcased his play-making potential all afternoon.
He matched a game-high with four tackles, three of which were solo stops, and also had one pass breakup and an interception. His interception came on the first possession of the game, as he wrestled the ball away from a receiver with the Gold team approaching scoring position.
“It felt great,” Hawkins said. “It’s something I always look forward to, making plays and making a difference in the game.”
Peasley, Clemons headline QB performances
The passing game got off to a rough start for both teams Saturday, with the Cowboys’ quarterbacks completing only 5 of 13 passes in the first quarter. However, Utah State transfer Andrew Peasley and returning sophomore Jayden Clemons started the find a groove as the game went on.
Peasley completed 12 of 21 passes for 201 yards, two touchdowns and one interception, while Clemons finished with 63 yards on 5 of 10 passing, in addition to picking up 46 yards on seven carries. Evan Svoboda and Hank Gibbs combined for 34 yards on 7 of 24 passing, with Svoboda throwing an interception to redshirt freshman linebacker Brent VanderVeen.
Both offenses started off slow, combining for only 72 total yards and zero points in the first quarter. As the Gold team compiled 167 of its 188 rushing yards in the final three quarters, though, Peasley says things began to open up.
“On the first couple drives, there were a bunch of little things that can cost you on third down and get you off the field,” Peasley said. “I thought we were driving the ball well, and with the touchdown (pass to Marcotte), we gained some momentum and things started clicking after that.”