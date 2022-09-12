...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT TUESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Much of southeast Wyoming. Some locations impacted include
but are not limited to Douglas, Lusk, Wheatland, Torrington, Pine
Bluffs, Cheyenne, Laramie, Shirley Basin, and Muddy Gap.
WHEN...1 PM MDT Monday until 1 PM MDT Tuesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Weather Alert
...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED TUESDAY
AFTERNOON...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH
TUESDAY AFTERNOON FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR
FIRE WEATHER ZONES 417, 418, 419, 429, 430, AND 432...
The National Weather Service in Cheyenne has issued a Fire
Weather Watch, which is in effect from Tuesday morning through
Tuesday afternoon.
* WIND...Southeast 15 to 20 MPH with gusts 25 to 30 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...Minimum 10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
are forecast to occur. Listen for later forecasts and possible
Red Flag Warnings.
Medical workers seek protections
By Ellen Gerst
Casper Star-Tribune
Via Wyoming News Exchange
CASPER – Wyoming lawmakers are working on a bill that could increase criminal penalties for attacking health care workers.
A similar bill was attempted in 2013, but failed after passing the Senate. But health care workers who testified to the Joint Judiciary Committee in May said that attacks have become more frequent since then, and so have instances of verbal abuse and threats.
The COVID-19 pandemic accelerated that trend, said Josh Hannes, vice president of the Wyoming Hospital Association, during a committee meeting.
“Never has the violence been as escalated as it has been these last couple of years,” said Tracy Garcia, chief nursing officer at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center.
Between January 2021 and April of this year, Garcia said, the Cheyenne hospital has recorded 34 assaults. She said those include patients hitting, slapping, grabbing or kicking staff members, as well as sexual harassment, pulling hair and making threats to employees’ lives. In about a third of those cases, Garcia said, the patient was intoxicated or mentally ill.
“I strongly believe that it’s the right time to change the belief… that it’s an expected part of our work,” said Nicole Rooney, chief nursing officer at Laramie’s Ivinson Memorial Hospital, at the May committee meeting.
The current draft of the bill, which is set to be discussed Tuesday during day two of the committee meeting in Casper, would make assault or battery against health care workers doing their job a misdemeanor offense. Simple assault or threats would carry a penalty of up to $750, and battery would carry the same plus the potential of up to six months incarceration.
“Verbal assault, while nasty and mean … is a far different thing than physical abuse,” Sen. John Kolb, R-Rock Springs, said at the May meeting.
Of course, assault and battery are already crimes, lawmakers pointed out. But health care workers are seeking a special carveout within those crimes, similar to those already in place for assaults against police or detention officers.
Health care workers told the committee that cases of worker attacks are likely under reported, and are often only prosecuted when law enforcement officers responding to the scene are attacked themselves.
“It’s already difficult to staff our facilities,” Hannes said, “and I think it’s important that as a state we stand up and we say that this behavior is not going to be tolerated, ever.” While hospitals around the state have increased security, adding officers or cameras to deter attacks, Hannes said funding is tight everywhere and often can’t cover additional measures.