Education and advocacy for a way of life she holds close to her heart is what has motivated Jordan Johnson in her role as Miss Frontier.

Johnson attended her first coronation at just 6 weeks old and her mother was Miss Frontier in 1993. Growing up watching many women before her hold the position and being a part of the dandies with Lady-in-Waiting Caitlin Garcia, she knew it was the role she wanted to have.

Ivy Secrest is interning at the Wyoming Tribune Eagle this summer. A senior in Colorado State University’s journalism program this fall, she is the managing editor of the student newspaper, The Collegian. Email: isecrest@wyomingnews.com.

