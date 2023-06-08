Education and advocacy for a way of life she holds close to her heart is what has motivated Jordan Johnson in her role as Miss Frontier.
Johnson attended her first coronation at just 6 weeks old and her mother was Miss Frontier in 1993. Growing up watching many women before her hold the position and being a part of the dandies with Lady-in-Waiting Caitlin Garcia, she knew it was the role she wanted to have.
“You realize how incredible it is to not only have the experience here in Cheyenne,” Johnson said. “But to get to travel and educate and talk to people and be an ambassador for something that you love.”
The love for western heritage and the sport of rodeo are just a few of the things that Miss Frontier brings to Cheyenne Frontier days. Johnson is an ambassador at rodeos across the nation, she and Garcia share their love for rodeo life.
“Our way of life, the rodeo way of life, I think is under attack by people that don't know what they're talking about,” Johnson said. “They don't understand the sport, they don't understand the history, they don't understand the heritage.”
Johnson and Garcia have often encountered people who don’t understand how well the animals are treated. A common concern is spurs and flank straps, a strap that encourages a bull or horse to buck, which many believe hurts the animal.
As someone with a passion for rodeo and animal care, Jordan is well versed in clearing up misconceptions about rodeo sports.
“It's just like when you put a leash on your dog and that dog knows it's going for a walk,” Johnson said. “Those horses know that when that flank strap is on that they are bucking and those horses love it.”
Johnson and Garcia both come from military families and have lived the rodeo lifestyle from a young age. Garcia moved to Cheyenne when she was 8, and has loved having the rodeo in her life.
For Garcia, it is important that she is able to share that experience and understanding with others, young or old. Speaking with children often introduces them to rodeo Garcia said, and the experience they have has a lasting impact.
“We are often their first experience with this,” Garcia said. “And so to give them a good experience and explain … that just spreads everywhere.”
Having the opportunity to clarify and show even the littlest of kids the culture around rodeo motivates future generations to love the sport just as much.
“This is more than just a way of life, It's us,” Garcia said. “It's who we are and what we do and everything that we stand for.”
Both Garcia and Jordan remembered meeting Miss Frontier as children and wanting to pursue the position. And though Johnson had to try out twice, and Garcia had to try out three times, both knew they were meant for the role.
“To be beyond just a pretty face that wears buckskins,” Johnson said. “We can go out and we can educate and we can use our voice to defend and explain and help people understand the way of life that we live.”
Even though appearance isn’t the goal of educating, it does help the girls stand out, a look Johson says allows them to use attention in a positive way. There’s even a history and purpose to the buckskin outfits, crowns and squash blossoms they wear.
“We're really proud to not only educate people on the cowboy but also on the Native American,” Johnson said.
Johnson referenced the crowns they wear, gesturing to the misplaced bead in Garcias crown which was made by indigenous people. The misplaced bead represents imperfection and the beauty in that Johnson said.
“Nothing in the world is perfect, but everything in the world is beautiful,” Johnson said. “Pieces of history and Native American tradition are kind of ingrained into us. It's in our squash blossoms, it's in our crowns.”
The collaboration between the Indian Committee and the rodeo is essential, Miss Frontier is actually a part of that committee. According to Johnson, it is a point of pride with the committee to serve each new Miss Frontier.
Johnson's mother has served in the committee for several years, so Johnson grew up running around the Native American Indian village.
Cheyenne girls have a strong reputation in the rodeo world, they’re known to be good riders and never hit the dirt if they can help it.
“If we’re wearing brown the horse went down with us,” Garcia joked.
Garcia is well prepared to be next year's Miss Frontier while she pursues her masters at University of Wyoming in animal science with hopes to teach the equine program.
Johnson’s passion for rodeo and animals has extended into her education as well. A recent graduate of the UW with a bachelors of animal and veterinary science and a minor in agricultural business.
She hopes to return to Wyoming as a veterinarian after receiving her DMV at Washington State University.